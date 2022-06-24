The South-Central Kentucky Firefighters Association’s mission is to advocate, coordinate, and promote the interest of the fire services of Kentucky. Memberships to the organization are to further educate and create unity. The Association desires to provide a partnership atmosphere to empower the fire services of South-Central Kentucky.
“Our vision when we created up this organization two years ago was to host an annual fire school in this region that would educate all our first responders close to home at a low cost,” said Cheryl Allen, Chief of the Russellville Rural Fire Department and President of the South-Central Kentucky Firefighters Association.
Allen said the Association sought for donations and partnerships in sponsorships to fund the organization which is a 501 C non-profit. Several local businesses and members of the Logan County community helped get this organization off the ground.
“When we started, COVID hit and our hands were tied as to what interaction we could have,” said Allen. “This year, we are moving at rapid pace with help from people in our community.”
This spring. the Association held a fishing tournament that Roy’s Bar-B-Que, Logan Aluminum, H&H Sheet Metal, John Morgan, JMorgan LLC Inc. Gerald Printing, Logansport Marina, and Spine Stop all donated making it possible for that tournament to happen. With these donations, we were able to host the tournament that brought us in some profit for our dream of a school.”
Spine Stop operated by Dr. Grant Watkins partnered with the Association early on believing in the cause, and during the first quarter of the year donated to the organization $9,080, which secured the Association’s first ever fire school that will be held in Bowling Green, Ky. on Nov. 4, 5, and 6th at the Holiday Inn Sloan Convention Center.
“To say we are excited is an understatement,” Allen said adding, “I don’t even have the words other than we were so blessed to have Dr. Watkins and his staff believe in us. This was a dream of this organization, and with money so tight for everyone, we have truly been blessed to be able to educate our first responder’s with this one of a kind local fire school.”
Allen said it is very hard to start an organization such this. The members hope to have more sponsorship for trainings in the future to secure the organization.
“It has taken the work of many to keep this organization going through the COVID crisis. We have had and continue to have the support of the Kentucky Fire Commission, Kentucky Firefighters Association, Green River and Dixie Fire Associations, the Kentucky Fire Chief’s Association, and KCTCS,” said Allen who has served as president of this organization for the past two years.
Elections for the South-Central Kentucky Firefighters Association are held every two years for president. Nelson Slaughter of Franklin Simpson Fore Department will serve as president for the next two years. Allen will serve as the vice president, Mike Hughes from the Stoney Point Fire Department in Allen County will serve as treasure, and Becky West from 5th District Fire Department in Butler County will serve as the secretary. Allen said she encourages all the local fire departments to become a members of the organization. If anyone is interested in becoming a member, they can go to the website www.sckfa.com or visit the Facebook page to learn more.
