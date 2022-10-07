RUSNWS-10-07-22 L&L Lures

Luke Johnson

Fourteen-year-old Luke Johnson of Olmstead has started his own business by combining what he loves with intuitive and a good sense of … fish sense.

At L&L Lures you are sure to bring in a boatload of fish by using some of Johnson’s imaginative creations.

