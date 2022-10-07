Fourteen-year-old Luke Johnson of Olmstead has started his own business by combining what he loves with intuitive and a good sense of … fish sense.
At L&L Lures you are sure to bring in a boatload of fish by using some of Johnson’s imaginative creations.
A son of Scott and Jennifer Johnson, the Logan County High School sophomore began fishing last year and found he really liked it. He even joined the LCHS Fishing team. Along with fishing comes finding out what makes the fish bite, and there are literally thousands of products on the market that help you get that awaited nibble and nab. Luke feels like he’s added to that number with his own ideas.
Wanting to make money and do something creative, Luke ordered some molds and other supplies and began his entrepreneurial adventure the first of the year.
“It really took off,” said Luke who didn’t anticipate the amount of interest he would receive. He began selling his lures on social media, as well as by word of mouth. His lures range from $3-$5, depending on what’s in the bag. “I just started doing jigs and then began working on crankbaits as well.” Luke also bought shirts and drink huggers to advertise his business.
L&L Lures will be set up at the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival this Saturday. Stop by and sit awhile and chat with Luke who will describe how his lures are sure to put that fish on the wall for you.
