Adler named 4th Region Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Logan County High School is proud to announce that Girls Basketball Coach Dedra Adler has been named 4th Region Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches.
A prestigious honor by her peers, Coach Adler is in her second season as the head coach of the Lady Cougars. In their first season under Coach Adler, the Lady Cougars went 5-22 overall, 3-16 in regional play, and 2-5 in the district. In her second year at the helm, the Lady Cougars are currently 21-11 overall, 10-6 in region play, 3-3 in the district, and the number two seed in the13th District Tournament hosted by Logan County. The Lady Cougars are currently touting the 4th best record in the region. Coach Adler also garnered her 100th win last week. The Lady Cougars have the 4th best record in the region going into post season.
“It’s such an honor to be chosen as 4th Region KABC Coach of the Year! We have so many great coaches in our region and I am truly humbled to receive this award,” said Coach Adler. “I love coaching and am blessed to have an amazing group of young ladies, both on and off the court, and am blessed with a coaching staff that goes above and beyond. I wish it was a coaching staff of the year award because they are so deserving of recognition for all of the time and energy they pour into our team!”
Adler is in her 9th year as a Head Women’s Basketball Coach. She is an alumnus of Logan County High School and played basketball from 1994 to 1999. Coach Adler is married to Head football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director, Todd Adler. They have three children, Brea who is playing collegiate softball at Murray State University, Brenley who plays both basketball and softball, and Brett who plays football and basketball.
