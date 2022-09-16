RUSNWS-09-16-22 Prine Memorial Park

Make plans to travel down to Western Kentucky as Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court and partners dedicate “John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” at 2 p.m., on Oct. 1, 2022.

The project honors the legacy of award-winning Hall-of-Fame singer/songwriter John Prine, who in 1970 penned the song “Paradise.” The song — written for his father about the small town of Paradise on the banks of the Green River — is not only a love letter to the people of Western Kentucky, but also speaks of Prine’s perceived ills of the effects of surface coal mining on people and landscapes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.