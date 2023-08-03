If you have been in the south Logan town of Adairville lately, you may have noticed some improved landscaping and lighting on the square. While these things add to the beauty and serenity of the small town’s center, it happened through a generous grant and not at taxpayer’s expense.
Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said, “We wanted to make the park more beautiful and through a generous donation by the Samuel and Solomon Charities, which is funded by Sadie Nauy Charitable Foundation, we added more flowers in the park and around the gazebo.” Landscaping wasn’t the only work completed.
“With the funds, we were able to add three more lights to the five we already have,” said the mayor, who added, “Through the generosity of Knight Electric and Ricky Thurston, the lights were installed and the city received a bill with a credit instead of a balance due.
“The Chamber does all the work and purchased many things for the square, the city just maintains it. I want the residents to know we have more important necessary expenses to spend taxpayer’s dollars on and no taxpayer money was spent for these improvements,” Blake shared.
Blake stressed that “It’s all the giving that has made the park’s beauty possible.” Each of the benches were donated by family members who chose to honor a loved one. She also said, “It’s a soothing place to sit. We have a resident who comes up here with his coffee and paper on Saturday morning to enjoy the park’s serene atmosphere.”
Despite those who may argue the traffic noise disturbs the peacefulness of the park, Blake said, “I tend to block that out. I really don’t even hear it because I focus on the serenity of the water and the flower’s beauty.”
The South Logan Chamber has been hosting Trade Days on the first and third Saturdays each month which begins about 7 or 8 a.m., depending on when everyone wants to get out and set up. “Anyone who wants to set up can, at no fee to them,” explained Blake.
“We have music lined up for some of the Saturdays with Sawmill Revival coming on Aug. 5th from 6 to 8 p.m.,” Blake said.
B. H. James Distillery also has Slushie Saturdays with a food vendor and now cornhole tournaments on the same days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.