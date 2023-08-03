RUSNWS-08-03-23 ADAIRVILLE GRANTS

Adairville Mayor Donna Blake invites you to enjoy the beautiful serenity of the park square.

 Photo by Denise Shoulders

If you have been in the south Logan town of Adairville lately, you may have noticed some improved landscaping and lighting on the square. While these things add to the beauty and serenity of the small town’s center, it happened through a generous grant and not at taxpayer’s expense.

Adairville Mayor Donna Blake said, “We wanted to make the park more beautiful and through a generous donation by the Samuel and Solomon Charities, which is funded by Sadie Nauy Charitable Foundation, we added more flowers in the park and around the gazebo.” Landscaping wasn’t the only work completed.

