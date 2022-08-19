Bowling Green and Warren County has long been the regional hub of visitor spending and remains the fifth top tourism economic impact producing county in the state, behind Louisville, Lexington, and two of the three counties that make up northern Kentucky.

Tourism in Warren County, in 2021, generated 2,553 jobs, $65.6 million of labor income and a total of $287.7 million in direct visitor spending and an indirect spend of over $400 million. Compared to 2020, 2021 was a banner year for the local hospitality industry.

