On Sunday, Nov. 27, Logan County Sheriff’s Department Deputies and the Russellville Police Department were dispatched to an attempt to locate a murder suspect from the Dayton, Ohio area.
Units located the subject’s vehicle at Bluegrass Meadows in Russellville, and were able to make contact with the subject and question, Cornelius Brogan, 29, of Dayton, Ohio.
Brogan ignored repeated commands given to him by deputies and officers, causing a deputy to deploy his taser, which was unsuccessful. After the taser deployment, Brogan rushed the deputy and assaulted him. The struggle continued to the ground where Brogan grabbed the deputy’s patrol rifle and attempted to take it. Units were able to gain control of Brogan and take him into custody without further incident.
Brogan was placed in the Logan County Detention Center and charged with assault first degree (police officer), disarming a peace officer (attempt), resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Further charges from Ohio are pending at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.