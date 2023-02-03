Logan County Public Library Events
Crafts & ChatsFeb. 9, 16, 23 at 12 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
Storytime: Smile, It’s Dental Health MonthFeb. 3 at 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
Keep your smile healthy and bright, and brush your teeth morning and night. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
After-school Storytime: Smile, It’s Dental Health MonthFeb. 3 at 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
Keep your smile healthy and bright, and brush your teeth morning and night. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
Teen HangoutFeb. 4, 11, 18, 25 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Bring your friends and hang out at the library. Small activities will be available.
Youth Craft KitFeb. 6, 13, 22, 27 at 12 a.m. Russellville Branch
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
Writing Workshop
Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. Auburn Branch
The Writing Workshop presented by Julie Cox and Sherrie Pryor of Creative Possibilities continues the first full week of each month (Monday at the Auburn Branch and Thursday at the Russellville Library, 5 p.m.) Writers (16 and up) of all stages are invited to participate as we explore writing resources, focused writing time, and publication information, and share our writing with each other. Writers can bring their writing device of choice. We look forward to seeing you.
Auburn Storytime: Be My Valentine!
Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Auburn Branch
It’s the perfect day to declare your LOVE (for Storytime). Join us for a day of celebrating Valentine’s Day Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Writing WorkshopFeb. 9 at 5 p.m. Russellville Branch
The Writing Workshop presented by Julie Cox and Sherrie Pryor of Creative Possibilities continues the first full week of each month (Monday at the Auburn Branch, 6 p.m., and Thursday at the Russellville Library, 5 p.m.) Writers (ages 16 and up) of all stages are invited to participate as we explore writing resources, focused writing time, and publication information, and share our writing with each other. Writers can bring their writing device of choice. We look forward to seeing you.
Little Panther AcademyFeb. 10 at 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
Russellville Independent Schools and Logan County Public Library team up to host the Little Panther Academy. Open to ages birth to 5 years old not currently enrolled in a childcare/school setting in the Logan County and Russellville community. Families can learn right alongside their littles through music, movement, and crafts! A light snack and drink will be served to the families as well. The LPA is made possible through grants and community partnerships. Contact: Mindy Key or Michele McCloughan at RIS by calling 270-726-3927 for further information.
After-school Storytime: Be My Valentine!Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
It’s the perfect day to declare your LOVE (for Storytime). Join us for a day of celebrating Valentine’s Day Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
Past Finders: When Sunset Carson came to RussellvilleFeb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Russellville Branch
Mark Griffin will discuss Sunset Carson’s history in Russellville. The Southern Kentucky PastFinders, which has been around at least since the early 1980s, originally devoted itself to Civil War and other kinds of historical relic hunting. Through the years, it evolved into an organization devoted to the love of history in the region. Because of the Covid Outbreak, the PastFinders ceased as an organization. The Logan County Public Library is reviving it for the purpose of continuing the tradition of exploring the reasons why “all roads lead through Logan County.”
After Hours with Roy KyleFeb. 11 at 5 p.m. Russellville Branch
Bring your sweetheart and enjoy some great tunes with Roy Kyle.
DIY Monday: ValentinesFeb. 13 at 5 p.m. Russellville Branch
Join us for DIY Monday, crafts that you can make together. It’s almost Valentine’s Day, we’ll be making a simple dessert stand including a goody to put to use with it.
Auburn Storytime: Mardi GrasFeb. 15 at 10 a.m. Auburn Branch
Let them eat cake! And wear beads! And dance the night away! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Storytime: Mardi GrasFeb. 17 at 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
Let them eat cake! And wear beads! And dance the night away! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
After-school Storytime: Mardi GrasFeb. 17 at 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
Let them eat cake! And wear beads! And dance the night away! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
Board Game DayFeb. 18 at 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
A variety of board games will be available for families to stop by and play a favorite game or try out a new one! Everyone is welcome.
Closed for Presidents’ DayFeb. 20 All Branches
No items will be due.
Closed for Staff DevelopmentFeb. 21, Russellville Branche
No items will be due.
Closed for Staff Development
Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Auburn Branch
ÇWhatever happened to Little Red Riding Hood, The Princess and the Pea, or the Frog Prince? It’s time to revisit these tales from long ago. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Storytime: Fairy TalesFeb. 24 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Russellville Branch
Whatever happened to Little Red Riding Hood, The Princess and the Pea, or the Frog Prince? It’s time to revisit these tales from long ago. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Quilling ClassFeb. 27 at 11 a.m. Russellville Branch
Another small twirled paper lesson!
Board MeetingFeb. 27 at 5 p.m. Russellville Branch
Monthly board meeting. Open to the public.
Book & Movie DiscussionFeb. 28 at 6 p.m. Online
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us! Join the Logan County Speculative Fiction Facebook page to join the discussion and maybe you’ll find your new favorite book or movie.
