B.H. James Distillery in Adairville, Ky., has announced it is now an award winning distillery.

Distillery owner Shawn McCormick said, “Winning these awards is a true honor and a major sense of accomplishment because all the winning spirits are from the first batches we ever produced.” He added, “I worked very hard to get the distillery open and to bottle really great tasting products.”

