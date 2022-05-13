For NDL
Five months after deadly tornadoes devastated Western Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials in Mayfield to announce that $16 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will help provide up to 300 homes for families in 13 Western Kentucky counties.
“The exciting new partnerships we are announcing today are really going to help our Western Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said. “If your home was lost in the devastating tornadoes five months ago, we are creating a real path for replacement through the donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the efforts of these nonprofit organizations.”
Working with the state’s Public Protection Cabinet, which administers the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, nonprofit groups Habitat for Humanity, Homes and Hope for Kentucky, and The Fuller Center for Housing submitted proposals to help build up to 100 homes each. Homes can be built in the counties that were eligible for individual and household assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.
Habitat for Humanity has agreed to administer $4 million to help with down payment assistance for the mortgage on a home. Habitat hopes to build 10 homes in Bowling Green and 10 in Dawson Springs by the end of 2022 and 30 new homes in Bowling Green and 50 new homes in the Pennryile by the end of 2023.
The Fuller Center for Housing has agreed to administer $4 million to help with down payment assistance for mortgages on up to 100 homes. Fuller Center hopes to build 11 homes in Graves County and has indicated its willingness to expand to other counties.
Homes and Hope for Kentucky has agreed to administer $8 million to pay for materials to construct homes. Homes and Hope, partnering with Mennonite Disaster Services and Amish groups in the region to build and repair homes without labor costs, is expected to fund up to 100 homes. Homes and Hope for Kentucky currently has 15 houses under construction in Graves County.
Impacted families should contact each nonprofit directly to determine which program will best meet their needs and to apply.
The organizations will collaborate on the review and approval of applicants.
