A Smiths Grove man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 12 by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department for illegal drugs.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., a call came in reporting suspicious activity at the intersection of Hwy. 100 and Friendship Road. When a deputy arrived, he found Rodney Kendall, 40, walking down the road in dark clothing. When the deputy turned on his emergency lights, Kendall was seen throwing what appeared to be a sock behind him on the ground along with a backpack abruptly.
When the deputy made contact with Kendall, he also retrieved the sock which contained a glass pipe with burnt crystal-like residue. When asked about throwing the sock and backpack, Kendall denied throwing anything. Kendall was placed inside the deputy’s cruiser.
Upon further investigation, the deputy located a cloth sunglass case with a gray sock located inside. Inside the gray sock was a glass pipe with burnt crystal-like residue, a small plastic baggie containing approximately 1.5 grams of a white crystal-like substance suspended to be methamphetamine.
The backpack observed thrown by Kendall held a Dewalt Sawzall, a car jack, Dewalt drill, and several other tools used in cutting off Catalytic Converters. Kendall has been spotted under cars with a Sawzall in Auburn by Auburn Police prior to this incident.
Kendall is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools.
