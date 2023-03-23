RUSNWS-03-23-23 SAR ORATION CONTEST

Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter members with BGHS student, Cayden Dunn, winner of the Kentucky Joseph S. Rumbaugh SAR State Historical Oration Contest.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter (CBL) Sons of the American Revolution recently sponsored Bowling Green High School Freshman Cayden Dunn during the Kentucky Joseph S. Rumbaugh Sons of the American Revolution State Historical Oration Contest held March 11 at the Club at UK’s Spindletop Library in Lexington. Dunn, who took home the top honor for the state, is a member of the BGHS Speech & Debate team and Warren County Teen Court member.

Three speakers from across Kentucky wrote and presented from memory an original oration of 5-6 minutes on a topic of their choice related to the Revolutionary War. “The judges were divided between Cayden and a student from Ryle High School, who was also very, very good. That student placed 2nd and a student from Scott County High was 3rd,” said Tom Geimeier, KYSSAR Oration & American History Teacher of the Year Chairman and Historian for the Simon Kenton Chapter SAR of Florence in Boone Co.

