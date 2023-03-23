The Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter (CBL) Sons of the American Revolution recently sponsored Bowling Green High School Freshman Cayden Dunn during the Kentucky Joseph S. Rumbaugh Sons of the American Revolution State Historical Oration Contest held March 11 at the Club at UK’s Spindletop Library in Lexington. Dunn, who took home the top honor for the state, is a member of the BGHS Speech & Debate team and Warren County Teen Court member.
Three speakers from across Kentucky wrote and presented from memory an original oration of 5-6 minutes on a topic of their choice related to the Revolutionary War. “The judges were divided between Cayden and a student from Ryle High School, who was also very, very good. That student placed 2nd and a student from Scott County High was 3rd,” said Tom Geimeier, KYSSAR Oration & American History Teacher of the Year Chairman and Historian for the Simon Kenton Chapter SAR of Florence in Boone Co.
Dunn’s win qualifies him to compete in the national contest by submitting a video of his speech. The speakers with the top 6 video entries from around the country will be invited to compete in person in the final round of the competition at the National SAR Congress July 12-20 in Orlando, FLA.
The Joseph S. Rumbaugh Historical Oration Contest is open annually to all 9th-12th grade students attending public, parochial, home-school, or private schools. The preliminary rounds of the contest begin at the local chapter level; students have the opportunity to advance to the state or national levels where scholarships and cash prizes are awarded.
CBL Chapter secretary Richard Holloman said, “Patrick Berry, Youth Contest Chair from the KYSSAR, through KYSSAR State Regent Joe Hendricks, asked if we could sponsor a candidate for the Oration Competition from Bowling Green since their local SAR Chapter was not active. We said yes.” Holloman further explained, “We were not able to organize a full-fledged event to include our local schools due to time restraints, but we chose to help this student.”
“Our plan for the fall of 2023 or early into the new year of 2024 is to contact the Russellville and Logan County High Schools to determine if they would wish to participate and compete,” explained Holloman, who added, “As we learned from the KYSSAR, deadlines fall in the February and early March time frames for participants to have submitted needed documents and completed their presentations.” He continued, “We hope our local schools choose to be a part of that next school year.”
As a chapter member and sponsor, Holloman said, “During the recent KYSSAR State Meeting in Lexington, we witnessed Cayden Dunn from Bowling Green High School make a wonderful oration presentation about the US Constitution. I can say that my wife Louise and I were brought to tears by his comments.”
Cayden is the son of Corey and Meca Dunn and the great great-grandson of the late Rev. James O. McKinney who pastored the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Russellville for 43 years.
The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and teaching American history to future generations. See the Kentucky Society of the Sons of American Revolution website for more information http://www.kyssar.org/wordpress1/
The Benjamin Logan SAR Chapter meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the McCuddy House, 268 Flint Ridge Rd., Adiarville, KY.
