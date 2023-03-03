RUSNWS-03-03-23 First Responders

Terry Cole (left) and Rodney Harkleroad (next to Cole) are pictured listening intently at the training.

 Photo submitted

Members of the Logan County Search & Rescue Unit, Logan County Emergency Management, as well as firefighters from different Logan County departments including Logan Aluminum, attended training at the Green River Fire school in Owensboro recently.

Those participating learned from experiences of the 2021 tornadoes and the 2022 flooding of eastern Kentucky.

