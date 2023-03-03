Members of the Logan County Search & Rescue Unit, Logan County Emergency Management, as well as firefighters from different Logan County departments including Logan Aluminum, attended training at the Green River Fire school in Owensboro recently.
Those participating learned from experiences of the 2021 tornadoes and the 2022 flooding of eastern Kentucky.
“This will help better our response if Logan County were to experience similar disasters again in the future,” said Terry Cole, Director of the Logan County Search & Rescue. “These are very good classes,” There were 17 rescue members taking the training.
The county’s Search & Rescue Unit unofficially began in 1968, known then as the Civil Defense during the Korean War. Clyde Gorham was the director then. Others included JC Deeberry, AC Barrow, and Jim Shackleford. The group eventually became the Logan County Search & Rescue Squad in 1999.
The squad currently has numerous members who volunteer their time and efforts to help Logan Countians, as well as other surrounding communities, and even other states. They work under the umbrella of Emergency Management. The group trains throughout the year to keep sharp and ready in the case of an emergency. Rodney Harkeroad serves as the Director of Logan County Emergency Management.
