An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29 at 218 Cornelius Street, Russellville, Ky. According to police, several rounds were fired into the residence, one striking a man and sending him to the hospital.
Isaiah Hampton, 33, was taken into custody for shooting Ronald Dillihay. He is currently lodged in the Logan County Detention Center and is being charged with 1 count of assault 1st degree and 3 counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree for the other 3 individuals in the residence at the time of the incident.
