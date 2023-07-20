RUSNWS-07-20-23 FARM BUREAU

KFB’s Director of Organization, Membership & Support Services Division, Matt Ingram (left), and KFB’s Director of Student Relations, Wayne Centers (right) pose with Abbi Walpole and Felix Fernandez-Agustin at the conference at UK in June.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Abbi Walpole and Felix Fernandez-Agustin, from Logan County, recently returned home from Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL). A total of 87 high school students from around the state attended the five-day summer leadership conference.

Two identical IFAL conferences were held this summer at Murray State University (MSU) from June 11 to June 15, 2023, and at the University of Kentucky (UK) from June 25 to June 29, 2023, respectively. Forty-three students attended the conference at MSU while 44 students, including Abbi Walpole and Felix Fernandez-Agustin, attended the conference at UK.

Submitted

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.