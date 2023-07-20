Abbi Walpole and Felix Fernandez-Agustin, from Logan County, recently returned home from Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL). A total of 87 high school students from around the state attended the five-day summer leadership conference.
Two identical IFAL conferences were held this summer at Murray State University (MSU) from June 11 to June 15, 2023, and at the University of Kentucky (UK) from June 25 to June 29, 2023, respectively. Forty-three students attended the conference at MSU while 44 students, including Abbi Walpole and Felix Fernandez-Agustin, attended the conference at UK.
