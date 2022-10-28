On Oct. 26, 2022, K9 deputy Jonathan Knight and Deputy Dennis Brown of the Todd County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of a domestic violence order currently being violated.

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Department, a caller advised her ex-boyfriend, Carlton Goodin, was beating on her back door and throwing things on her porch. Goodin then supposedly left for a residence across the street.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.