On Oct. 26, 2022, K9 deputy Jonathan Knight and Deputy Dennis Brown of the Todd County Sheriff’s Department responded to a complaint of a domestic violence order currently being violated.
According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Department, a caller advised her ex-boyfriend, Carlton Goodin, was beating on her back door and throwing things on her porch. Goodin then supposedly left for a residence across the street.
K9 deputy Knight responded to that address and spoke to Adam Wilson, who denied seeing Goodin. K9 deputy Knight and deputy Brown were able to track Goodin’s phone to Wilson’s address.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined Wilson was a convicted felon in possession of multiple unsecured firearms, as well as suspected marijuana in his child’s bedroom where his child was currently sleeping. Goodin was located hiding behind a cabinet in the rear of Wilson’s residence.
Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, hindering prosecution or apprehension 2nd degree, possession of marijuana, and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Goodin was arrested and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and two outstanding bench warrants.
