As Kentucky observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Logan County Schools and Russellville Independent Schools are joining in the celebration. Logan County is represented by Tim Hall, Teresa Hendrix, Ethan Holloway, and newly-appointed members Lynette Baker and Kyle Wetton. Russellville is represented by James Milam, Lovis Patterson, Davonna Page, Phillip West and newly-appointed member April Triplett.

These dedicated individuals are among the more than 850 school board members in the state’s 171 local school districts being recognized this month for their service.

