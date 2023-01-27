As Kentucky observes School Board Recognition Month in January, Logan County Schools and Russellville Independent Schools are joining in the celebration. Logan County is represented by Tim Hall, Teresa Hendrix, Ethan Holloway, and newly-appointed members Lynette Baker and Kyle Wetton. Russellville is represented by James Milam, Lovis Patterson, Davonna Page, Phillip West and newly-appointed member April Triplett.
These dedicated individuals are among the more than 850 school board members in the state’s 171 local school districts being recognized this month for their service.
This is the perfect time to thank school board members for serving in a role that has become increasingly complex, said Davonna Page, president of the Kentucky School Boards Association and member of the Russellville Independent School Board.
“Members of the board of education are elected to shoulder important district decisions and to ensure the success of all students,” Page said. “Among other responsibilities, the local board oversees the district budget, adopts policies based on ever-changing education laws, and closely monitors the strategic direction of the school system. All this while completing hours of professional learning and state-mandated training.”
“Logan County is fortunate to have an amazing school board of servant leaders who focus on what’s best for our students,” said Superintendent Paul M. Mullins of Logan County Schools. “Our board members play a vital role in making sure we provide high quality instruction for our students and staff. We are thankful to have such an involved and supportive school board!”
“Our dedicated board works to give every child in the classroom access to high quality teaching and learning,” said Superintendent Larry Joe Begley of Russellville Independent Schools. “They have over one hundred years of experience combined. They do not accept compensation from the district because they want the money to be used for student success. We are truly blessed with our Russellville board members.”
Throughout the month of January, share your appreciation for your local school board members on social media by using the hashtag #LoveKySchoolBoards.
