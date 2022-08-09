Mule Jam 2022 is coming to Logan County Friday & Saturday, Aug. 12th-13th to the Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, Ky.

This family-fun event will feature daily activities including a kiddie train, wagon rides, speakers, mule demonstrations, bluegrass music, and much more!

