Mule Jam 2022 is coming to Logan County Friday & Saturday, Aug. 12th-13th to the Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, Ky.
This family-fun event will feature daily activities including a kiddie train, wagon rides, speakers, mule demonstrations, bluegrass music, and much more!
One-day admission is $10 for ages 16 and over, $5 for ages 6 to 15, and ages 5 and under are free. A weekend pass is $15 for ages 16 and over, $5 for ages 6 to 15, and ages 5 and under are free.
There will be a mule sale with 11 top-notch broke teams selling live and online. To register and bid online visit https://www.apro.bid/auction/mule-jam-2022-5383/bidgallery/ Pre-bidding begins Saturday, Aug. 6th at 12 p.m. noon and the live auction begins Saturday, Aug. 13th at 12 p.m. noon. Each team will be sold by the dollar (exp — bid $5000 x 1 = $5000 total).
Hotel Reservations can be made at the following locations: Econo Lodge 270-726-2488 or Quality Inn 270-725-9771, both in Russellville, Ky.
For more information on this event, contact sales committee member Cindy Odle at 615-904-5356, Tim Haley at 270-542-9175, or Will Gregory at 270-725-5626. Follow live on Facebook at mulejamfestival
9 a.m. — Teams Measure In
9:30-11 a.m. — Dana Adams
10-11 a.m. — Thrasher & Manure Spreading
11 a.m.-12:30p.m. — Log Loading & Log Snigging/Driving Obstacles11:15-11:45 a.m. — Hay Demo (Mow, Rake, Tetter)
12-12:30 p.m. — Ground Prep (Disk, Plow, Etc.)
1-2 p.m. — Thrasher & Manure Spreading
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Dana Adams
2:15-2:45 p.m. — Hay Demo (Mow, Rake, Tetter)
3-3:30 p.m. — Ground Prep (Disk, Plow, Etc.)
3:45-4:45 p.m. — Log Loading & Log Snigging/Driving Obstacles
5:15 p.m. — Jam Up Parade
6:30-8 p.m. — Bluegrass Band
9:30-11 a.m. — Dana Adams
9-10 a.m. — Thrasher & Manure Spreading
10-11:15 a.m. — Log Loading & Log Snigging/Driving Obstacles
10:15-10:45 a.m. — Hay Demo (Mow, Rake, Tetter)
11-11:30 a.m. — Ground Prep (Disk, Plow, Etc.)
12 p.m. noon — Consigned Sale
1-2 p.m. — Thrasher & Manure Spreading
1:30-2:30 p.m. — Dana Adams
2:15-2:45 p.m. — Hay Demo (Mow, Rake, Tetter)
3-3:30 p.m. — Ground Prep (Disk, Plow, Etc.)
3:45-4:45 p.m. — Log Loading & Log Snigging/Driving Obstacles
