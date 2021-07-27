Russellville’s Youth Football Camp, held Saturday, July 24 for kindergarten through 8th grade was a success seeing a huge attendance at Rhea Stadium.
Coach Mikie Benton led the camp with the help of several others who volunteered their time to reach out to the youth of the community and teach basic football skills.
“A big thank you to everyone involved and making this camp for the youth a success,” said Benton. “The kids had a great time, put in some work, made new friends, and definitely got better. If you volunteered, allowed for your child to be there, or asked if you could help in any way, I truly appreciate it. Our first year of camp and to have 35 kids is huge to me!”
Benton says camp will become a thing every year and hopefully, it grows more and more.
Another thank you goes out to Ta’Corian Darden for coming down and spreading some knowledge as well as taking photographs.
“RVK’s future is extremely bright. Let’s keep working,” added Benton.
