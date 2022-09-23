The Logan County Genealogical Society is announcing Denise Shoulders, a certified genealogist has been selected as the next president. Her selection makes her the third president of the group since it was organized in 1979.
Denise brings with her almost 30 years of research experience focusing on western Kentucky and northern middle Tennessee families for her children and friends; New England states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, and international research in Canada, England, and Sweden searching her own roots.
Denise is the current Wednesday and Thursday clerk at the Logan County Archives. She has been volunteering here for the past 22 years.
She has completed the Boston University Professional Education certificate in Genealogical Research. She earned certified credentials from the Board for the Certification of Genealogists in 2020. She recently worked with Firebird Forensic, Inc. (the group responsible for identifying the Golden State Killer), assisting with solving cold cases of rapes, murders, and unidentified human remains, and with Ancestor Searchers as a remote researcher. She is working toward multiple Professional Learning Certificates in Genealogical Studies with the National Institute of Genealogical Studies in the topics of American Records, Canadian Records, DNA and Genetic Genealogy, English Records, Methodology, and Professional Development. She often teaches genealogical methodologies and topics locally.
Denise is a wife, mother of three with two bonus children, and grandmother of five under the age of eight years. She is a 1993 graduate of Logan County High School. In 2005, she graduated from Bowling Green Technical College (now Southcentral Kentucky Technical and Career College) with an AAS in Culinary Arts.
She is a member of the Russellville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, serving as the chapter’s registrar. She is the O’Bannon House Preservation Foundation Inc.’s genealogist and a tour guide. She also assists the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution chapter registrar with new member applications. In her spare time, she writes for the News-Democrat & Leader.
She says, “Our founding members laid an excellent path for us. Judy Lyne has been a fantastic mentor and teacher. She’s taught me everything I know about record preservation, handling, and indexing. The clerks and volunteers here are the best around. There are numerous projects ahead, and I’m excited about the future of the Logan County Genealogical Society.”
