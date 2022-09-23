RUSNWS-09-20-22 Shoulders 1

Denise Shoulders

 Photo credit: Harley Danielle Photography

The Logan County Genealogical Society is announcing Denise Shoulders, a certified genealogist has been selected as the next president. Her selection makes her the third president of the group since it was organized in 1979.

Denise brings with her almost 30 years of research experience focusing on western Kentucky and northern middle Tennessee families for her children and friends; New England states of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, and international research in Canada, England, and Sweden searching her own roots.

