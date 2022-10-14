The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is helping empower parents to talk with their young drivers about the importance of driving safely. They are joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in their efforts during National Teen Driver Safety Week, Oct. 16-22.

“Driving is a rite of passage for many teens, but it can also be a difficult time for parents and guardians to release their teens to navigate the open road,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Having an open dialogue to teach and encourage safe driving habits is one way parents can put their minds at ease before handing over the keys.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.