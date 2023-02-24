Both the Logan and Simpson County Detention Centers are among the first in the state and the nation to take part in a program to help monitor inmate health.

The program involves implementing a sensor type of infrared radar to help monitor an inmate’s blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen level. The information will be sent to the facility’s control room.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.