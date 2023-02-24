Both the Logan and Simpson County Detention Centers are among the first in the state and the nation to take part in a program to help monitor inmate health.
The program involves implementing a sensor type of infrared radar to help monitor an inmate’s blood pressure, heart rate, and oxygen level. The information will be sent to the facility’s control room.
Logan County Jailer Josh Toomey says, “Anything I can do to protect the health of inmates at the Logan County Detention Center, I will be for it.”
Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn said the Simpson County Jail is the first in Kentucky, and among the first five in the nation, to have this technology. According to Vaughn, Simpson County is the first to say it would be a pilot for the program. “It’s new technology, it’s where the world is going, we just happened to get on board first.”
Initially, the radars will be installed in six cells used to house single individuals and not in larger cells that house some 24 people. Jail staff will continue to make rounds at the facilities and perform other daily duties.
“It’s just a safety tool,” Vaughn said about the radar program.
Jailer Toomey said he attended a meeting in January about the program and knew it would be beneficial for Logan’s jail as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.