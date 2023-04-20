Logan County will host a Tire Recycling Day on Friday, April 28th from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Logan County Road Department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville (not the state barn on Nashville Rd).
There is a 12-passenger tire limit (two of those can be semi-tires.) The event WILL NOT accept large tractor and implement tires. The 12-tire limit is per vehicle, not per person that comes (in other words, you cannot bring three people out there in your one vehicle and recycle 36 tires).
