RUSNWS-08-03-23 NEW ACO

Travis Kodiak returns Aug. 8th as the county’s Animal Control Officer.

 Photo by Denise Shoulders

The members of Logan Fiscal Court recently approved hiring a new animal control officer (ACO). The officer will be responsible for responding to calls and complaints lodged with the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC).

Sheriff Stephen Stratton said, “There were about 20 applications submitted, many were very good applicants. We were not expecting that because we weren’t sure how many people would apply.

