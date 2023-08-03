The members of Logan Fiscal Court recently approved hiring a new animal control officer (ACO). The officer will be responsible for responding to calls and complaints lodged with the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC).
Sheriff Stephen Stratton said, “There were about 20 applications submitted, many were very good applicants. We were not expecting that because we weren’t sure how many people would apply.
“When they (Fiscal Court) originally talked about splitting and doing our own animal control, pay is always a thing. You’ve got to pay to attract and our court’s very good at understanding that now. So they came up with a salary and put it out.” However, the decision wasn’t going to be an easy one.”
Stratton added, “We had to split hairs on it because we had so many applications. I ran it through the same process as I do to hire a deputy sheriff — there’s background checks, work experience — those type things.” The decision came down to six applicants.
“We conducted six interviews with people of various backgrounds. Some had experience in animal control, others didn’t, but they had a pretty good background and seemed like they’d be a good fit. In fact, some of them may be considered for a deputy position,” explained Stratton. In the end, the choice was Travis Kodiak.”
Stratton said with Travis’ background being public service work — he did animal control for awhile, he’s a firefighter, and former EMT — he felt that he was the best hire. He was the right fit and the right choice,” Stratton said. He also stressed how important this service is and that the job “needs to be done professionally and thoroughly.”
ACO Travis Kodiak said he decided to apply for the position “to fil the void we had in the county with the animal control operation.” He added, “Our county is putting forth a lot of effort to get our ACO position back up and running and to serve the community the way it should be served. Instead of calls going unanswered, we’ll be out in the community more.” His previous experience in this position for the county was in 2009-11.
“We’re excited about having Kodiak return as the ACO. We’re excited about the experience he brings and serving the community in so many different rolls. We want this to excel and we feel he is the right person to do that,” said Stratton.
Judge-Executive Phil Baker said, “We are excited to have Mr. Kodiak accept the position and look forward to having him back in this position.”
Stratton admitted, “I’m nervous about it because it’s either gonna make you or break you, but that’s anything we do down here. We’re fully behind it and to do it right, it needs funding and they’ve (Fiscal Court) put that commitment on the line. I think it’s going to be good for Logan County.
“I appreciate what they do out at the humane society, that is a very unappreciated job. We’re not trying to overstep what they are doing. They have a job to do. They are doing the best they can and I understand that, but we hope this will take some of the pressure off of them because someone needs to do this job daily. If they’re not picking up animals, they’re going to be doing something else, whether it’s helping at the shelter or whatever needs to be done. But the main priority is going to be answering those calls in the county.” Stratton said.
If you are in need of assistance that requires animal control, please call the dispatch center at 270-726-4911. Stratton said they will take the information and someone is going to respond to your call. A deputy may come out, however, something might not be able to be done in the overnight hours, but the next morning. “The ACO will see what can to be done and follow up on that complaint,” said the sheriff.
Magistrate Jason Harper, who represents the court as a Logan County Humane Society board member, said, “Personally, I’m excited the county has moved forward with taking over animal control. It’s a huge undertaking. I know hiring Travis Kodiak, and the leadership of the Sheriff’s Office and the Judge-Executive’s Office, animal control will be performed with integrity and accountability. The humane society is looking forward to working with the county and keeping the best interests of the animals as our number one priority.”
“We want everyone to know there is full commitment with the court and the sheriff’s office. We’re going to answer calls, We’re going to acknowledge every complaint someone has,” Stratton said, then added, “Not every dog is going to be catchable, but we’re going to do everything we can to fix that. The main thing is, there will be follow-ups on those calls and we’re going to do everything we can to alleviate their complaint. We’re going to educate when we can’t do this or that, but someone is going to acknowledge their complaint.”
Addressing a misconception spreading around social media the sheriff said, “The animal control officer is going to pick up animals and work with the humane society. The end goal is that there will be two separate entities. The plan is that as we pick up animals, it will go to our separate building. Eventually, there will be a process the animal will be in and then adoptable animals will be transferred to the humane society. I’m not sure how they do it, but there’s a policy on how they deem vicious animals and handle them appropriately. There’s a policy if an animal is adoptable or not. There is no goal of euthanizing any other animal than the same procedure than what they are using out there now. Jason Harper is an advocate and he has made it clear we are not euthanizing unless it is an emergency situation.”
Stratton is asking that everyone be patient as this plan is being built. “We want to hear feedback, positive and negative. If you don’t understand something, don’t just talk about it on social media, come and ask. We’re open to suggestions, but at the same time, there’s going to be someone there to answer the calls,” said Stratton.
Although Kodiak doesn’t officially begin his new position until Aug. 8th, there is a temporary solution to address the complaints made.
“We are going to create a new look and design for the ACO. They will be in a vehicle that clearly shows ‘Animal Control.’ We want them to have their own identity, but they will be clearly marked. They’re going to look professional, just as a deputy sheriff does. They’ll have a uniform that’s going to say ‘Animal Control,’ and a bodycam for their safety and the public’s,” said Stratton.
