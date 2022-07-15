UPS awarded a grant in the amount of $7,300 to Junior Achievement (JA) of South Central Kentucky. The funds will help provide funding for educational programming for local K-12 students on financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.
Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky provides in-classroom and virtual learning opportunities for students at no cost to schools. Funds from the International Paper grant will help pay for support materials, training, volunteer recruiting, and evaluation of students as they work to make learning in the classroom a high-impact effort. The International Paper Foundation focuses on providing assistance to address four vital community needs: education, hunger, health & wellness, and disaster relief.
“We are thrilled to partner with UPS,” said Allie Sharp, President of Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky. “This grant enables JA students to continue to grow their financial literacy skills as they prepare for bright futures.”
Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 4.6 million students per year in 113 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations in 118 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.