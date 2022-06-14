Chandler’s School recognized the accomplishments of its eighth-graders at the 8th-grade graduation on May 20, 2022. Several students received individual honors. Award winners included Robert Cooper, (Algebra I and Science), Destiny Armstrong (Citizenship), Luis Rivera-Duque (Citizenship), Ericka Sharp (Band), Caris Taylor ( Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies), Kylie Thomas (Mathematics), Olivia Bond and Hallie Boyd (Science), Rachel Sharp (Pam Thomas Academic Award), and Eden Chenault ( Pam Thomas Academic Award and Art).

Caris Taylor was recognized as Valedictorian and Robert Cooper was recognized as Salutatorian of the 2022 Chandler’s 8th Grade Class.

The Gold Seal Presidential Awards were given to students who had a 90% or above grade point average. Students recognized include Brooklyn Armstrong, Carrah Beachy, Olivia Bond, Hallie Bond, Nathan Carsten, Robert Cooper, Cathleen Farlee, Madison Fuller, Bobby Harrison, Luis Rivera-Duque, Rachel Sharp, Caris Taylor, Kylie Thomas, and Lauren Yates.

The Silver Seal Presidential Awards were given to students who showed outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment or intellectual development and overcoming adversity and obstacles. Students recognized include Destiny Armstrong, Miley Ashby, Carson Beachy, Eric Blount, Conner Burden, Eden Chenault, Caydence Paul, Christian Scarbrough, and Ericka Sharp.

Students who maintained a 94% or higher average in all of their seventh and eighth-grade classes were recognized as Honor Students. Students recognized include Brooklyn Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bartz, Carrah Beachy, Olivia Bond, Hallie Boyd, Robert Cooper, Madison Fuller, Luis Rivera-Duque, Caris Taylor, and Kylie Thomas.

Jr. Beta Club members were recognized with gold cords. Members include Carrah Beachy, Hallie Boyd, Robert Cooper, Caris Taylor, and Kylie Thomas.

Gracee Spears, graduating senior at LCHS, was the 2022 recipient of the Aviles, Bush, Webb Scholarship.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

Brooklyn Armstrong

Destiny Armstrong

Miley Ashby

Evan Badgett

Kaitlyn Bartz

Carrah Beachy

Carson Beachy

Haidin Blackburn

Eric Blount

Olivia Bond

Hallie Boyd

Maxwell Brown

Jaden Bryant

Conner Burden

Nathaniel Carsten

Marley Chenault

Robert Cooper

Kalie Cropper

Kenady Crowder

Cathleen Farlee

Madison Fuller

Bobby Harrison

Kaiden McCrary

Caitriona McDowell

Oliver Mele

Kensey Mitchell

Mason Noe

Cooper Parker

Caydence Paul

Anthony Rittenberry

Luis Rivera-Duque

Jordan Rogers

Lily Rudd

Christian Scarbrough

Ryan Schultz

Isabella Shaffer

Ericka Sharp

Rachel Sharp

Caris Taylor

Kylie Thomas

Triston Tidwell

Terry Walraven

Lauren Yates

— Staff report

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.