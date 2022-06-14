Chandler’s School recognized the accomplishments of its eighth-graders at the 8th-grade graduation on May 20, 2022. Several students received individual honors. Award winners included Robert Cooper, (Algebra I and Science), Destiny Armstrong (Citizenship), Luis Rivera-Duque (Citizenship), Ericka Sharp (Band), Caris Taylor ( Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies), Kylie Thomas (Mathematics), Olivia Bond and Hallie Boyd (Science), Rachel Sharp (Pam Thomas Academic Award), and Eden Chenault ( Pam Thomas Academic Award and Art).
Caris Taylor was recognized as Valedictorian and Robert Cooper was recognized as Salutatorian of the 2022 Chandler’s 8th Grade Class.
The Gold Seal Presidential Awards were given to students who had a 90% or above grade point average. Students recognized include Brooklyn Armstrong, Carrah Beachy, Olivia Bond, Hallie Bond, Nathan Carsten, Robert Cooper, Cathleen Farlee, Madison Fuller, Bobby Harrison, Luis Rivera-Duque, Rachel Sharp, Caris Taylor, Kylie Thomas, and Lauren Yates.
The Silver Seal Presidential Awards were given to students who showed outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment or intellectual development and overcoming adversity and obstacles. Students recognized include Destiny Armstrong, Miley Ashby, Carson Beachy, Eric Blount, Conner Burden, Eden Chenault, Caydence Paul, Christian Scarbrough, and Ericka Sharp.
Students who maintained a 94% or higher average in all of their seventh and eighth-grade classes were recognized as Honor Students. Students recognized include Brooklyn Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bartz, Carrah Beachy, Olivia Bond, Hallie Boyd, Robert Cooper, Madison Fuller, Luis Rivera-Duque, Caris Taylor, and Kylie Thomas.
Jr. Beta Club members were recognized with gold cords. Members include Carrah Beachy, Hallie Boyd, Robert Cooper, Caris Taylor, and Kylie Thomas.
Gracee Spears, graduating senior at LCHS, was the 2022 recipient of the Aviles, Bush, Webb Scholarship.
Congratulations to the Class of 2022!
Brooklyn Armstrong
Destiny Armstrong
Miley Ashby
Evan Badgett
Kaitlyn Bartz
Carrah Beachy
Carson Beachy
Haidin Blackburn
Eric Blount
Olivia Bond
Hallie Boyd
Maxwell Brown
Jaden Bryant
Conner Burden
Nathaniel Carsten
Marley Chenault
Robert Cooper
Kalie Cropper
Kenady Crowder
Cathleen Farlee
Madison Fuller
Bobby Harrison
Kaiden McCrary
Caitriona McDowell
Oliver Mele
Kensey Mitchell
Mason Noe
Cooper Parker
Caydence Paul
Anthony Rittenberry
Luis Rivera-Duque
Jordan Rogers
Lily Rudd
Christian Scarbrough
Ryan Schultz
Isabella Shaffer
Ericka Sharp
Rachel Sharp
Caris Taylor
Kylie Thomas
Triston Tidwell
Terry Walraven
Lauren Yates
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.