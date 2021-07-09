The Russellville City Council held a first reading Tuesday, July 6 to amend its regulation of mobile homes and manufactured housing in the city limits.
A recent issue involving a mobile home placed on East 4th Street recently caused the body to review its laws regarding the placement of such homes.
Ordinance 84-4 establishes certain zoning regulations for the city of Russellville. The first reading amended articles 6 and 10 setting stricter guidelines as to where mobile or manufactured homes can be put.
The amendment reads that the city of Russellville deems it in the best interest of the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens in the City of Russellville to amend the ordinance regarding the regulation of mobile homes and manufactured housing.
Mobile homes, manufactured homes, and trailers are restricted to mobile home parks or subdivisions permitting mobile homes. In order for a mobile home or manufactured home to be allowable in a mobile home park or subdivision that permits mobile homes, it must meet standard housing requirements. Those will be considered standard housing when the following conditions are met:
A building permit is obtained
All axles are removed
The home is anchored to a solid continuous foundation of concrete, concrete blocks, or other permanent material.
It is veneered to the roofline with brick or stone from the ground line or covered with vinyl or wood siding as to have the appearance of having been approved under the Kentucky Building Code.
A gable roof is built over the entire unit with a pitch at least four inches to the foot.
“The above conditions must be met within 90 days from the date the permit is issued and a performance bond shall be required,” said City Attorney Elizbeth Teel.
“Manufactured Home” means a single-family residential dwelling constructed in accordance with the National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act, manufactured after June 15, 1976, and designed to be used as a single-family residential dwelling with or without a permanent foundation when connected to the required utilities, and including plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical systems.
“Mobile Home” means a structure manufactured prior to June 15, 1976, that was not required to be constructed in accordance with the National Manufactured Housing Construction and Safety Standards Act, that is transportable in one (1) or more sections, that, in the traveling mode is eight (8) body feet or more in width and forty (40) body feet or more in length, or when erected on-site, four hundred (400) or more square feet, and that is built on a permanent chassis and designed to be used as a dwelling on a temporary or permanent foundation, when connected with the permanent required utilities, including plumbing, heating, air conditioning, and electrical systems.
A second reading and vote for passage will be held at the next scheduled meeting of the city council on Tuesday, July 20.
