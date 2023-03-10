Forty years ago, on March 13, 1983, to be exact, the late Ralph and Jolene Morgan opened Roy’s-Bar-B-Que. The original location was located near Stuart Smotherman Road on 431 North, Russellville.
“Dad chose that location because Lake Malone and Logan Aluminum is in that direction,” said Roy Morgan. “That first location was just a shack, but we served many meals from it,” he added.
Kathy Morgan Howard remembered, “Dad started practicing making barbeque at home in the 1960s. He’d give it away to people to find out what they liked until he got it right, that’s when he and momma opened this business.”
“Many things have changed since then, but we used to sell minnows and fishing worms as often as we sold barbeque from that little shack,” added Lee Ann Morgan Harris.
“I was just a teen, but I remember dad taking me around town to the businesses to give out bags of our barbeque with sauce and a pack of buns. We’d write our name and information on the bags and he made me go into all the businesses. I was embarrassed but he knew that’s what it would take to make the business grow,” shared Lee Ann.
In the fall of 1987, a second location, known as the Little Shack, opened on Franklin Street in Russellville. This location primarily serves to-go customers and has remained in the same location since opening.
A third location, with the purpose of relocating the first, was opened at the corner of 431 North and Cates By-Pass Road, Russellville in 1990. This building had a capacity of 56 customers and was near or at capacity as was evidenced by the often overflowing parking lot.
Just 15 1/2 years after opening its doors, Roy’s once again relocated. This time, in October 1998, to the current Sarah Lane property in Russellville. “Dad knew we were gonna open it, he just didn’t want us to,” said Roy. “He didn’t want us to open the bigger building because he felt we were getting too big,” added Kathy. Lee Morgan remembers, “It took him (Ralph) forever to come up here from the Little Shack.”
The family insists Ralph and Jolene hoped business would grow. “They just didn’t know it was going to grow like it did,” said Roy. These days the family processes 1,900-2,800 pounds of pork a week, figuring in loss, that’s an average of about 940 pounds of barbeque sold each week.
Ralph had three requirements for the business from the beginning. “Dad said we had to have barbeque, catfish and a drive-thru,” shared Kathy. “We couldn’t make it without our drive-thru,” she added.
From humble beginnings in an early version of a food truck, to two locations in Russellville, Roy’s-Bar-B-Que has seen the best and worst times. Lee Ann said, “We got through Covid by going out to the cars in addition to relying on the drive-thru. When many other places were closing, we stayed open and it’s amazing how much business we still had.”
Roy added, “We hustled and worked around the clock during that time.”
Recalling some of the challenges, Kathy said, “Catering at Beech Bend for up to 5,000 people a day, from up to six stands, was the thing that stands out for me.” The Russellville water crisis in the 1990s also stood out in their minds as one of their biggest challenges.
Today, owners Lee Ann Morgan Harris, Roy Morgan, and Kathy Morgan Howard, children of Ralph and Jolene); and Lee Morgan, son of Roger Morgan (now deceased) and grandson of Ralph and Jolene, are the 2nd and 3rd generations of the Morgan family to operate the well-known eatery. Family members in the 4th generation also work in the restaurant. Kathy said, “It takes a village, and if we didn’t have each other, we couldn’t make it.”
Celebrating their success is one way of giving back to a community that has always supported them. Therefore, there will be a large celebration on Monday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a birthday cake, gift cards, prizes and a prize wheel. WRUS Traveling Road Show will be there to document the event. Special guests will include former UK and professional basketball great, Kenny Skywalker. “I’ve invited a lot of people, and if half of them show up, we’re gonna have a lot of people,” said Roy. Everyone is invited to come out and celebrate with the Morgan family.
The family’s collective message to their loyal customers and supporters is, “Thank you! Thank you to Russellville, Logan County, the surrounding counties, the churches, schools, and factories. You made us what we are and we couldn’t have done it without you.”
