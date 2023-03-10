Forty years ago, on March 13, 1983, to be exact, the late Ralph and Jolene Morgan opened Roy’s-Bar-B-Que. The original location was located near Stuart Smotherman Road on 431 North, Russellville.

“Dad chose that location because Lake Malone and Logan Aluminum is in that direction,” said Roy Morgan. “That first location was just a shack, but we served many meals from it,” he added.

