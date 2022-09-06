RUSNWS-09-06-22 Kentucky Downs 1

The colt Cadillac Candy, a $15,000 Keeneland September purchase ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, won a Churchill Downs’ maiden race by a head over Seismic Spirit on May 19.

 Coady Photography

There’s never a bad time to try to earn $150,000 with a young racehorse.

So as trainers begin thinking about late-summer objectives for their 2-year-olds, Kentucky Downs offers a new option this year in collaboration with its horsemen and the Keeneland Association: A pair of $250,000 allowance races restricted to horses who went through the ring at last year’s September Yearling Sale.

