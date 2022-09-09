An Alvaton man lost his life in the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 8 on U.S. 79 South — Clarksville Road, Russellville.
Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to a vehicle collision with injuries at approximately 2:16 a.m.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a single vehicle overturned off the road.
When emergency personnel reached the single occupant of the vehicle, they found Richard Jeremy Moats, 46, deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.
Moats was declared deceased by Logan County Coroner Mary Givens.
According to the sheriff’s department, an investigation revealed the 1999 red Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Moats was traveling northbound on Clarksville Road and for unknown reasons, veered off the right shoulder of the road before overcorrecting and crossed over both lanes of travel, leaving the roadway on the left side of the road.
Once the vehicle left the roadway, it began to overturn multiple times coming to a final rest against a tree.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.
