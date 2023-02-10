The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced Logan County Fiscal Court will receive $12,120 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Iron Mountain Road (CR 1366).
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Logan County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
District 4 Magistrate Jason Harper said, “The issue has been on our radar for a few months now but with all the recent rain we’ve had it’s turned it into an emergency situation. We ordered the replacement tile a few weeks ago and as soon as it came in we made it a priority to replace it.”
Repairs on Iron Mountain Road (CR 1366) are being done at the drainage structure about two miles north KY 106. Logan County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
“Logan County has been opting to place a small percentage of our county road annual funding from the state into an “Emergency Fund” for the past several years. This fund allows us a quick solution to emergency repairs all while using state funding verses using local tax dollars,” said Judge-Executive Phil Baker. He added, “The project on Iron Mountain Road fit all the criteria needed to qualify to receive this funding. We are extremely happy this funding is available for emergency situations like this.“
