Orr New Superintendent at Muhlenberg County Schools

The Muhlenberg County School Board voted on June 13 at a special meeting to hire Contessa Orr as the new superintendent effective July 1, 2022, and to approve her contract. Orr will replace the current superintendent, Mr. Robby Davis, due to retirement.
Orr began her teaching career at Todd County as a Special Education teacher 22 years ago. She went on to serve as the Assistant Principal and Guidance Counselor of Olmstead Elementary, Principal of North Todd Elementary, Director of Federal Programs in Todd County, and then Chief Academic Officer of Logan County Schools.
Orr is a Christian County native and graduated from Christian County High School. She and her husband of 28 years, Chris, have two children — Aaron and Abigail of Elton.
Orr had this to say about joining Muhlenberg County Schools, “I am happy to announce that I have been selected as the next superintendent for Muhlenberg County Schools! I will be sad to leave Logan County Schools, but am excited to start a new adventure in an amazing district! A big thank you to the Search Committee and the Board members for giving me this opportunity and to all the people who have already made me feel welcome. I can’t wait to meet the staff, students, families, and community members of Muhlenberg County!”
