05/19/2021-Appling, Chadwick L.-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)
05/16/2021-Ballard, Seth H.-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
05/19/2021-Barger, Edward J.-Receiving Stolen Property U/$500-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
05/14/2021-Bellamy, Ricky Lee-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
05/18/2021-Cenobio, Yahir Cortes-Careless Driving-License To Be In Possession-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Oper Motor Vehicle U/influ Alcohol < 21 Yoa .02-.07
05/13/2021-Christmas, Terry W.-Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
05/14/2021-Cowles, Hank W.-Serving Parole Violation Warrant
05/18/2021-Davis, Clyde D.-Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)
05/14/2021-Dewall, Joel A.-Careless Driving-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
05/13/2021-Drake, Thaddeus L.-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500
05/15/2021-Dukes, Jeremy L.-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)
05/15/2021-Ehrenberg, Sean P.-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
05/14/2021-Evans, Devan Lamar-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
05/16/2021-Harris, Tyrone D.-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Reckless Driving-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Giving Officer False Identifying Information
05/17/2021-King, Christian N.-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Burglary, 2nd Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
05/15/2021-Mckinney, Charles Ray-Excessive Windshield/ Window Tinting-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana
05/19/2021-Minton, Casey L.-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess
05/15/2021-Newman, Teddy Wayne-Careless Driving-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
05/13/2021-Posey, Quinton Deshawn-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Assault, 1st Degree
05/18/2021Rittenberry, Brianna Brooke-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree-Cruelty To Animals-2nd Degree
05/16/2021-Rodriguez, Lila-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st
05/15/2021-Shryock, Jenna D.-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir)
05/19/2021-Story, Joseph J.-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License
05/17/2021-Tipton, Chastity Ann-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
05/18/2021-Williams, Nicole R.-Assault, 2nd Degree — Domestic Violence-Fugitive (Warrant Not Required)
05/15/2021-Wilson, Justin Michael-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Traff In Cont Sub, 3rd Degree, 1st Off — (< 20 D.u. Drug Unspecified)
