On Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded at approximately 9:25 a.m. to a call of a home invasion on Deerlick Road that took place at 1 a.m. earlier that day.
Deputies began an investigation on the information provided by the caller and interviewed the caller/homeowner of the residence and his girlfriend, who was at the residence.
The homeowner told deputies he and his girlfriend were in bed when he heard a loud noise outside the residence. As he approached the front door to make sure it was locked, someone attempted to force entry in his home.
When entry was gained into the home, the homeowner said he fired one round from his firearm toward one man that was threatening to physically harm him. The perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown vehicle and in an unknown direction.
During the course of the investigation, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received information from Todd County Sheriff, Tracy White that a male had been dropped off at the ER at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville with a gunshot wound to the abdomen around 2:30 a.m. The individual was transferred to a trauma center in Nashville, Tenn.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the case with criminal charges pending at this time.
