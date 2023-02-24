Revelation 3:20 “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if anyone hears my voice, and opens the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.”

Do you believe in the effectiveness of prayer? Do you believe God is capable of indwelling His Holy Spirit in the hearts and minds of men and women? Do you believe God can reveal Himself in the young and the old? Do you believe God can save America?

Van Yandell is a retired Industrial Arts teacher, an ordained gospel evangelist and commissioned missionary, from Fredonia, Kentucky.

