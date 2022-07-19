Walmart invites communities to get healthy ahead of a new school year at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m.-2p.m., where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as affordable immunizations like tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, COVID-19 and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their healthy lifestyles. Knowing your numbers is just a start but additional, helpful information allows you to make decisions and track your health improvement. Walmart Wellness Day is also a great time for customers to learn about our health and wellness offerings and solutions.

