KLC Presents Safety Grant to City of Russellville

The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) staff presented a 2022 Safety Grant to the City of Russellville. KLC Insurance members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Russellville representatives thanked KLC and stressed the positive impact the funds will have on their community. “The KLC Safety Grant helped repair fall prevention equipment at our wastewater plant and update the city’s work zone safety equipment for our utility departments,” Mayor Mark Stratton said. “Our goal at the City of Russellville is to maintain a safe working environment, and with the help of the Kentucky League of Cities, we can continue improving safety quality within our city. We thank you all for this opportunity.”
“It is our pleasure to be able to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney said. “KLC strives to help our member cities improve the health and safety of their community, and I know the safety improvements the City of Russellville has planned will do just that.”
KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance provider. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC Insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.
In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.
