Evelyn Richardson was recently surprised by members of the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution as their 2022 Patriot Award recipient.
Adam Scales, president of the chapter, said, “We want Mrs. Evelyn’s family and friends to know in advance so they can make plans to attend the formal ceremony next month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.