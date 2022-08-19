A Bowling Green Municipal Utility (BGMU) project will temporarily close a section of the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green next week. The U.S. 31-W Bypass will close between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 13 Avenue beginning Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. The roadway is expected to open by in the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. The work schedule is weather dependent.
Large commercial vehicles will need to seek an alternate route. A signed detour for local traffic only using E. 13 Avenue, Kenton Street, and Broadway Avenue will be in place. Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be maintained as much as possible, however, local traffic may have to use the alleyways for access. Motorists should expect heavy traffic, and delays, and should seek an alternate route if possible.
