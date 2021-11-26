The Logan Economic Alliance for Development hosted its annual Business & Industry Appreciation Luncheon on Oct. 20, 2021, at the Logan County Extension Conference Center in Russellville. Approximately 150 business and industry leaders attended the luncheon.
LEAD Executive Director, Jim DeCesare introduced the elected officials and LEAD Board members, education partners, and sponsors. The invocation was given by Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick. LEAD Chairman Jimmy Kent Wilson provided comments and thanked the Logan County Cattlemen’s Association for catering the meal as well as Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory for his assistance in preparing the venue for the luncheon.
DeCesare reported LEAD had received/processed approximately 25 requests for information this year. LEAD hosted two virtual site visits and six in-person site visits by industries interested in locating in Logan County. Four local projects have received preliminary approval from Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority which expects to add 70-85 new jobs.
DeCesare then introduced the keynote speaker, Jon Sowards, President and CEO for the South-Central Workforce Development Board. Sowards gave a comprehensive overview of the services and programs provided by the workforce development board.
An award was presented by Wilson for increased investment in 2019/2021 to Rane Light Metal Castings, Inc. Awards were also presented for Increased Investment and Employment in 2019/2021 Carpenter Company, Emerson, and Logan Memorial Hospital.
Chairman Wilson gave his closing remarks thanking everyone for their attendance and their dedication to improving the economy and employment opportunities in Logan County.
