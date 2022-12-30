Logan County Jail Report

• Ashby, Jason W.: 12/17/2022 — No Operators — Moped License — License To Be In Possession — Failure To Produce Insurance Card — Failure To Appear — Tbut Or Disp Contents From Auto — Tbut Or Disp From Auto — Tbut Or Disp — Firearm — Tbut Or Disp — All Others — Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess — Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or & gt; Offense (Methamphetamine) — Traf In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off — Tampering With Physical Evidence — Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon — Persistent Felony Offender I — Persistent Felony Offender II

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.