Logan County Jail Report

• Ashby, Jason W.: 12/17/2022 — No Operators — Moped License — License To Be In Possession — Failure To Produce Insurance Card — Failure To Appear — Tbut Or Disp Contents From Auto — Tbut Or Disp From Auto — Tbut Or Disp — Firearm — Tbut Or Disp — All Others — Tbut Or Disp All Others $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess — Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or & gt; Offense (Methamphetamine) — Traf In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off — Tampering With Physical Evidence — Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon — Persistent Felony Offender I — Persistent Felony Offender II
• Bailey, Bree Anna: 12/19/2022 — Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor — Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order — Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines — Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting U/$500
• Carter, Brandon J.: 12/21/2022 — Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
• Clayton, Donnovan J.: 12/19/2022 — Rape, 3rd Degree — Sodomy, 3rd Degree
• Conner, Melanie J.: 12/20/2022 — No Registration Plates — License Plate Not Legible — Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified) — Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine) — Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Drug Unspecified — Poss Of Marijuana
• Cronk, Amanda M.: 12/21/2022 — Careless Driving — Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Driving On DUI Suspended License — 1st Offense-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off — Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified
• Cruz, Rafael A.: 12/17/2022 — Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury — Resisting Arrest
• Gipson, Amy C.: 12/20/2022 — Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License — No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Offfailure To Appear — Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order — Tbut Or Disp Gasoline U/$500 — Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess — Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine) — Poss Of Marijuana — Tampering With Physical Evidence
• Gray, Dekota D.: 12/15/2022 — Failure To Appear
• Grayson, Gary Lynn: 12/18/2022 — Speeding, 4 Mph Over Limit — Failure To Or Improper Signal — Careless Driving — Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) — Excessive Windshield/Window Tinting — Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans — Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off — Failure To Wear Seat Belts — Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Subst (189A.010(1C) — 1st
• Harper, Miranda S.: 12/19/2022 — Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury
• Hollins, Taurus J.: 12/20/2022 — Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License — Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree
• Homan, Jason Hynes: 12/16/2022 — Speeding 26 Mph Or & gt; Speed Limit — Reckless Driving — Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited — Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc .08 (189A.010(1A) — 1st (Agg Cir) — Poss Of Marijuana
• Johnson, Joshua D.: 12/16/2022 — Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
• Ogg, Bethany S.: 12/19/2022 — Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans — Public Intoxication — Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol) — Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off — Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Drug Unspecified
• Roath Higgins, Abigail N.: 12/16/2022 — Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
• Shelton, Melvin E.: 12/21/2022 — Wanton Endangerment — 1st Degree — Unlawful Transaction W/minor, 1st — Ill Cont Sub, U/18 Yoa — Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives)
• Smith, Larry Franklin: 12/19/2022 — Failure To Appear
• Snead, Jason W.: 12/15/2022 — Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Watson, Juanita J.: 12/17/2022 — Serving Bench Warrant For Court
• Wooden, Howard N.: 12/21/2022 — Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit — Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle) — No Registration Plates
