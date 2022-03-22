Gov. Beshear announced on March 17 two infrastructure awards: $1,600,000 for the City of Bowling Green to rehabilitate the College Street Pedestrian Bridge and $25,000 for Warren County to add new features to Weldon Peete Park.
These projects will give Warren County families more ways to spend time together, get outside and get exercise and enjoy the natural beauty of this community, Gov. Beshear said. Investing in our infrastructure, from our local playgrounds to our busiest highways, is a huge part of how we build a better Kentucky.
College Street Pedestrian Bridge
Bowling Greens’ $1.6 million award comes from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). The College Street Pedestrian Bridge is a historic structure and is the only connection for bikers and pedestrians over the Barren River between downtown Bowling Green and the riverfront. The bridge needs specialized repairs now before they become too difficult or costly.
This project builds on other funding awards and designations that also aim to improve quality of life and boost infrastructure and economic development in this part of the city. The riverfront itself is being renovated and restored through a National Park Service grant. The bridge also sits within a U.S. Treasury Opportunity Zone and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-designated Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
TAP is a federally funded reimbursement program administered through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets Office of Local Programs. Funding supports non-motorized forms of transportation to improve connectivity, accessibility, safety, and equity in communities. Transportation projects commonly include bicycle and pedestrian pathways, ADA compliance, Safe Routes to School, and wildlife mitigation. The program covers 80% of the project cost.
Weldon Peete Park
Warren County’s $25,000 award comes from the Department for Local Governments Recreational Trails Program. The county will contract with a firm to plan, engineer, and construct a Dual Slalom course measuring 1,000 feet and a bike skills course totaling 500 feet. The Dual Slalom Course will feature a two-lane mirrored course with berm turns. The Bike Skills Course will be a series of manmade technically progressive wooden features.
“The commonwealth is incredibly fortunate to have abundant natural beauty,” said Sen. Max Wise (R-Campbellsville). “TAP and RTP are key to the maintenance of the trails and spaces that Kentuckians get to explore, both by foot and vehicle.”
“The commonwealth is a treasure trove of raw natural beauty,” said Sen. Mike Wilson (R-Bowling Green). “Whether you are exploring the outdoors by foot or vehicle, TAP and RTP enable us to maintain the trails and take the path less traveled.”
“The key to thriving communities like ours is making it easier for people to both enjoy the outdoors and to get where they need to be without relying so much on their vehicles, and these awards will help us further that twin mission,” said Rep. Patti Minter of Bowling Green. “I want to thank Gov. Beshear for making this announcement in person and for his and his administration’s work in helping to secure this funding. I’m looking forward to seeing what we accomplish with it.”
“Updating infrastructure has been a long-standing focus of the legislature. It is our duty to allocate monies for transportation alternatives, and it is exciting to see my community be able to reap some of that benefit,” said Rep. Shawn McPherson, who represents Allen and Simpson County, as well as a portion of Warren. “I am very pleased to see the rehabilitation of the College Street pedestrian bridge as well as the engineering of the Weldon Peete Park mini skills bike course, as it will be instrumental in bringing growth to our community.”
“I am very pleased to see two very impactful projects such as the rehabilitation of the historical College Street pedestrian bridge and the engineering of the Weldon Peete Park mini skills bike course come to fruition in our community,” said Rep. Steve Sheldon, who represents a portion of Warren County. “Taking care of our existing structures as well as creating new facilities to garner growth and recreation plays a very important part in the process of community development.”
“The rehabilitation of the College Street pedestrian bridge as well as the engineering of the Weldon Peete Park mini skills bike course are prime examples of the importance of our wide variety of transportation-focused funding,” said Rep. Michael Meredith, who represents Edmonson County as well as a part of Warren County. “The Recreational Trails Program and the Transportation Alternatives Program serve as vital resources in our communities and these projects are very important as we revitalize our riverfront area.”
“The City of Bowling Green is proud to receive this funding for much-needed bridge rehabilitation project and we are excited about getting this project underway,” Sue Parrigin, Mayor Pro-Tem, City of Bowling Green, said.
“The City of Bowling Green is grateful to receive this grant funding to restore this historic landmark and future gateway to our riverfront park development,” said Bowling Green City Manager Jeff Meisel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.