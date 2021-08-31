2021 Fall Community Education Classes

The long-anticipated Fall Community Education Classes are back and will be offering a variety of interest in the fall of 2021.
Yoga
Instructor, Angela Pritchett, RYT, is very excited to share her passion and enthusiasm for Yoga and its many benefits to our health. This class will be offered for all ages. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym from 4:30-5:30 p.m. They will begin Tuesdays, Oct. 12, and go through Nov. 16. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Friday, Oct. 8.
Drawing Cartoons — “Fun Art” 101
A brand new class will be offered for all ages! Instructor, Rod Owens, is excited to share his passion for Drawing Cartoons — “Fun Art” 101. All supplies are included, but students will need to provide their own sketchbooks. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 14, and will go through Oct. 26, from 5-6 p.m. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 10.
Bread-Making
Everyone that has taken this class, has simply loved it. We are offering another onetime Bread-Making class to be held on Saturday, Oct. 23. This class will be hands-on bread-making steps plus you will leave with dough that will bake into two loaves of bread. The instructor is Mr. Martin Elmes, and he will also demonstrate how to make English Muffins! The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 9 a.m.-Noon. The cost will be $30 per student. Each student is asked to bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, Oct. 21.
Line-Dancing
We will be offering a new Line-Dancing Class. This class hopes to offer basic instruction, exercise, and lots of fun! The instructor is Ms. Linda Ibarra. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. The class will begin on Thursdays, Sept. 9, through Oct. 21, from 6-7 p.m. It will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym. Please register on or before Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Bring Your Family Tree Mysteries
As you may have delved into your own genealogy, have you found one big hurdle or problem that you are facing while researching your family tree? In other words, possibly a relative that you just cannot find any information about? Hopefully, this class will be helpful in solving these personal mysteries. Instructor, Mark Griffin, would like to assist both you and our Logan County Public Library. This class will be offered as a fundraiser for the Genealogy Room. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. The class will begin on Mondays, Sept. 13, through Oct. 18, from 6-7 p.m. It will be held at the Logan County Public Library. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 10.
Learn the Basics of Excel
This class will be held Friday, Sept. 24, at RISD Central Office, from 3-4:30 p.m. The instructor is Jesse Nugent. The cost will be $25. This class will include common phrases, key expressions, and important functions to maximize your usage. You will need to bring your own laptop or Chromebook. Please register on or before Thursday, Sept. 23. (When you register, please provide an idea of why you use Excel).
Basic Cake Decorating
Once again we will be offering a Basic Cake Decorating Class beginning Tuesdays, Nov. 2, and hold 3 classes through Nov. 16. Instructor, Debbie Wilson, will be sharing her giftedness and techniques. The cost will be $35 per student. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 5-6 p.m. Please register on or before Friday, Oct 29.
Spanish
Learn the basics of conversational Spanish. This class will begin Thursday, Sept. 16, and meet each Thursday through Oct. 28. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary School, from 5-6 p.m. The instructor is Nora Lacayo. The cost will be $60 for all 6 classes. Sessions will include common phrases, key expressions, and important vocabulary words. Please register on or before Monday, Sept. 13.
Basics of Cell Phone
Learn some of the Basics of using your Cell Phone. This class will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, at RISD Central Office Board Room from 9-11 a.m. The instructor is Jesse Nugent. The cost will be $20. This class will give basic instructions and helpful ideas for using your cell phone. You will need to have your own cell phone. Please register on or before Thursday, Sept. 23. (When you call to register, please share what type of phone you have -i.e. Android, I-phone, etc.)
Sign Language
Once again we will be offering Sign Language classes that will assist you in learning the basics of conversational sign language and having the ability to communicate with the deaf. Sessions will include learning the alphabet, words you should know, numbers, common phrases, key expressions, and important vocabulary words. This 6-class program will begin, Tuesdays, Sept. 14, and end Oct. 26. Classes will be held at Stevenson Elementary, from 6-7 p.m. The instructor is Ms. Taylor Hanna. These 6-classes will cost $60. Please register on or before Monday, Sept. 13.
Essential Oils
Come learn some of The Basic Uses of Essential Oils. This class will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Stevenson Elementary School, from 9-11 a.m. The instructor will be Faith Chick. This class will cover basic instructions and helpful ideas in using essential oils for support in various aspects of daily life. You will also receive “hands-on” ideas and make your own 5ml “sleep sweet”, “seasonal sniffles”, or “happy day” roller to take home with you. The cost will be $35. Please register on or before Thursday, Sept. 16.
Ladies’ Self-Defense Class
We will be offering a new Ladies’ Self-Defense Class. This class hopes to offer basic instruction for self-protection skills and knowledge to help you avoid violent situations. The instructor is Ms. Niklina Harris. The cost will be $60 per student for the entire 6 classes. The class will begin on Mondays, Sept. 13, through Oct. 25, from 6-7 p.m. It will be held at Stevenson Elementary School Gym. Please register on or before Friday, Sept. 10.
We must have a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 10-12 to offer these classes—so please contact us soon! Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register please contact Penni L. Nugent, CED, 270-726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
