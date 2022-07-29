Mosquito spraying has boundaries

There seems to be a little confusion over who is responsible for spraying for mosquitos, says magistrate Tyler Davenport, whose district includes parts of the City of Russellville.
The Logan County Fiscal Court recently created the position of mosquito technician. This person will be responsible for spraying the unincorporated areas of the county. Each city within the county is responsible, however, for its own spraying.
The City of Russellville sprays for mosquitos beginning in April and May depending on the weather. They spray every two to three weeks up until October when the weather gets cool enough to back off. The city sprays 72 miles of streets in the city limits, catching every street throughout the season.
Like the county, the City of Russellville does not spray for special occasions, events, or at the request of individuals.
“We do not spray personal property but we do spray the right-of-way,” said Jason Henderson, Utilities Director for the City of Russellville. “To clear up any confusion, the county’s program and ours are two separate services.”
Davenport has been receiving many calls asking to get in on the county’s spraying program within the Russellville City limits. “It’s not that I don’t care about my constituents and their concerns within the city, it’s just two different programs,” said the first district magistrate.
The county gets the chemical it uses to spray for mosquitoes free from the state’s agriculture department, as well as the use of a fogger that will be placed in the back of a truck. The City of Russellville pays for the chemical used and has its own sprayer. At one time, the county gave its sprayer to the city to use years ago. However, when that sprayer gave out about five years ago and the city purchased a new one.
Henderson wants to remind citizens that spraying for mosquitoes will not solve the problem.
“You must treat your property as well, keep the grass cut low, and check for standing water which mosquitos love. The city spraying does not illuminate the entire problem,” said Henderson.
There are approximately 200 species of mosquitoes in the United States. According to the UK Department of Ag/Entomology, some species can carry debilitating diseases such as malaria, yellow fever, dengue, chikungunya, and most recently Zika. The most recent threats to human and animal health in Kentucky have been the outbreak of West Nile and the chronic problem of the dog heartworm nematode. Many mosquito species feed on wild and domestic animals but some have the potential to transmit diseases from animals to humans. For example, bird-feeding mosquitoes are important in moving encephalitis viruses within the bird population, and species that also feed on mammals can transmit these diseases to horses and humans.
Kentucky has over 50 mosquito species. Only the females are blood feeders; males visit flowers for nectar and other plant juices. Female mosquitoes need an additional source of protein (in the form of a blood meal) before they can develop eggs. Females also feed on nectar and plant juices, using this food source for flight and metabolism.
Most successful mosquito management programs concentrate on the control of the larvae. This stage of the insect’s life cycle is concentrated in specific, identifiable areas. Larval mosquito control can be accomplished either by removing or reducing breeding sites, employing biological control agents or by applying chemical larvicides (insecticides) to breeding sites that cannot be eliminated. The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to find and eliminate their breeding sites.
In addition to reducing large mosquito breeding sites, individual property owners can take the following steps to prevent mosquito breeding on their own premises.
Dispose of tin and soda cans, old tires, buckets, plastic sheeting, or other containers that can collect and hold water. Water should not be allowed to accumulate at the base of flower pots or in pet dishes for more than 5 days.
Clean debris from rain gutters and remove standing water under or around structures, or on flat roofs.
Drain children’s wading pools when not in use (or at least change the water weekly).
Change the water in bird baths at least once a week.
Remove, drain, or fill tree holes and stumps with mortar.
Eliminate seepage from cisterns, cesspools, and septic tanks.
Eliminate standing water from around animal watering troughs.
Irrigate lawns and gardens carefully to prevent water from standing for several days.
Keep the grass mowed around ponds and other bodies of water, taking care to keep clippings out of the water.
Maintain ponds according to good management practices. Keep banks steep and remove emergent aquatic vegetation which shelters mosquitoes. Stagnant ponds and waste lagoons also can produce very large numbers of mosquitoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.