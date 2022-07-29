Mosquito spraying has boundaries
There seems to be a little confusion over who is responsible for spraying for mosquitos, says magistrate Tyler Davenport, whose district includes parts of the City of Russellville.

The Logan County Fiscal Court recently created the position of mosquito technician. This person will be responsible for spraying the unincorporated areas of the county. Each city within the county is responsible, however, for its own spraying.

