The 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival Road Rally, hosted by the Logan County Tourist & Convention was a great success. The event was held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. at the historic Logan County Courthouse. there were numerous teams to participate. The route was planned by 2021 Winners Mollie Blackburn, Kendra Cole, Erika Watkins, and Erin Decker.
“A very special thank you to all of our winners, participants, route planners, the Logan County Chamber, Molly Bray, Ami Brooks, Jenn Siebold, and Jason Brown,” said Dee Dee Brown, Executive Director for the Logan County Tourist & Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.