Logan County’s Waste Tire Collection Days began Thursday, July 29, and will last through Saturday, July 31. The event will be held at Mulch Outfitters and Landscaping Supply, 1850 Nashville Road, Russellville.
Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill answers some questions about what kinds of tires can be accepted and what cannot.
“Tires that can be accepted include passenger vehicle, farm, motorcycle, semi-truck, tires on the rim, and some other miscellaneous tires,” said Cockrill. “Tires that will NOT be accepted include any large OTR tires, any foam/calcium-filled tires, solid tires, and tires with beads (part connecting the wheel) greater than 1 3/4 inches.”
The Logan County Fiscal Court, in cooperation with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, will be accepting the tires at no cost to the Logan County residents. Eligible participants DO NOT include tire/agricultural tire retailers, salvage yards, recycling facilities, or out-of-state residents.
Prepare to show your diver’s license when dropping off tires.
