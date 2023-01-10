Mark your calendars now for two Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) driver licensing popup events coming to Logan County in 2023.
The first of the two events takes place on Wednesday, March 15, and the second is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17. Both events will be at the Extension Office on John Paul Road, off the By-Pass.
You must first register for an appointment and those dates open on March 1st and Aug. 3rd. Without an appointment, you are not guaranteed to receive service on the day of the popup. Another MUST is that you must be a resident of Logan County to register for either event.
After registering, you will immediately receive a confirmation email and/or text. Four days before the event, KYTC staff members will contact you again to confirm your appointment. It is strongly encouraged that you respond to these communications. Staff members will answer questions and ensure you have the proper documents for your appointment.
During the popup event, you may upgrade your license to a Real ID, request an 8-year license if you are due to renew, update your name or address, or renew a CDL.
The cost for renewing your license will range from $21.50 to $58.00, depending on your unique licensing needs. Payment accepted in the forms of check, money order, or debit/credit cards only. There is an additional charge for using a debit/credit card.
Services requiring testing are not available at the popup events. You should arrange to visit a regional office or contact the Kentucky State Police for assistance.
If you have question or need additional assistance, you may email Terry Sebastian at terry.sebastian@ky.gov or call the Bowling Green Regional Office at 270-746-7493.
