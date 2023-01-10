Mark your calendars now for two Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) driver licensing popup events coming to Logan County in 2023.

The first of the two events takes place on Wednesday, March 15, and the second is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17. Both events will be at the Extension Office on John Paul Road, off the By-Pass.

