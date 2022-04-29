Award winning singer/songwriter coming to Logan

There is a big concert coming to Logan County on May 1st. Award-winning singer/songwriter Chris Golden will be in concert at Duncan’s Chapel United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Chris was raised around music, being one of the sons of William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys. I first remember Chris singing with his brother Rusty as The Goldens. They had a song and video out that I dearly love called “Little Piece of Land.” Thanks to COVID, something positive did come out of it with The Goldens. William Lee wanted them to record some music together and they have now released a three-CD set titled “Old Country Church,” “Southern Accents,” and “Country Roads.” Chris has also continued his solo ministry around the country.
Over the years, Chris has been blessed to tour with Alabama, Restless Heart, and his dad’s group, The Oak Ridge Boys, however, as stated on his website chrisgolden.net “his heart for serving the Lord has led him to where he is today.” He has performed for every living U.S. President and been on such prestigious stages as the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House, Dollywood, The Huckabee Show, Larry’s Country Diner, and even in the Holy Land of Israel. Chris is also an award-winning music producer and in most recent past, took home the Inspirational Country Music Association’s 2019 Entertainer of The Year and the 2020 Instrumentalist and Producer of The Year Awards.
We are thankful that he has found time to come and minister and bless us at Duncan’s Chapel on Sunday, May 1st. The concert is free and a love offering will be taken. The church is located at 3551 Duncan Chapel Road. Chris’s latest project is “Grateful” and is now streaming and available for downloads wherever digital music is sold or streamed. You can also get his CDs at the concert.
“I am looking forward to seeing some of my friends and making some new ones,” said Chris. “I thought I had been everywhere. Every invitation is an answer to a prayer, and I am grateful for the opportunity to sing my story for the fine folks from around Auburn. There will be something for everyone from ages five to 105.”
Russellville resident, Marty Smith, of Heaven’s Country Radio, will help emcee the event. You can listen online at heavenscountry.com for all of their great music.
For more information on Chris’s career, music, tour, and products go to chris golden.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.