The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has delivered its fair share of big, bold and transformative infrastructure projects over the years. On June 27, 2022, we crossed a significant milestone by completing one of the largest statewide initiatives in our recent history that surprisingly didnt involve roads or bridges.

Driver licensing issuance shifted from a decentralized model in each county to a centralized regional model managed by the Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). With that change came new modern conveniences and more card options than ever before.

