In 2009, the Russellville Rotary Club began providing needy students in Russellville and Logan County with a brand-new pair of sneakers through their Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet program. The following year the Club provided shoes and a new winter coat to students through their Operation Warm program. And, more recently, as a result of the generosity of the Logan County Community, enough funds were collected to add hoodies and jeans/joggers for the children.

Not having basic personal items can distract a child from performing well in school. A new pair of shoes, a coat, and other items can help build self-esteem and reduce teasing and bullying.

