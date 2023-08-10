In 2009, the Russellville Rotary Club began providing needy students in Russellville and Logan County with a brand-new pair of sneakers through their Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet program. The following year the Club provided shoes and a new winter coat to students through their Operation Warm program. And, more recently, as a result of the generosity of the Logan County Community, enough funds were collected to add hoodies and jeans/joggers for the children.
Not having basic personal items can distract a child from performing well in school. A new pair of shoes, a coat, and other items can help build self-esteem and reduce teasing and bullying.
Rotary ensures that children receiving the coats and shoes are not recognizable by the items they receive. “It’s important that the kids aren’t stereotyped for receiving a free coat or shoes, so we ensure several different patterns of items are made available,” said Karen Kirsch, project chairman for the Rotary Club.
Last year 350 shoes, 88 coats, 266 hoodies, and 310 pairs of jeans/joggers were distributed among all schools (pre-school through high school) throughout Logan County.
The program is led by Rotary Club members, but much of the success of the program is due to the hard work from the family resource/youth service center (FRYSC) personnel at local schools who assist with the coordination of this project from behind the scenes. Carol Kees, FRYSC for Stevenson Elementary, helps coordinate the effort among all the family resource personnel across the county. “The FRYSCs of Russellville and Logan County have been extremely blessed by the efforts of the Russellville Rotary Club. We experience first-hand the difference these programs make in the lives of our kids in Logan County, and for that, we are very grateful,” said Kees.
Because of the generosity of the community in years past, were able to add additional components to the program. All combined, the project costs around $22,000 per year with the majority of the money coming through community donations.
Work towards this year’s program begins in August and concludes in November. “We need everyone’s help to continue to meet the needs of the young people within our community,” said Kirsch.
Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to the program. No donation is too small.
All contributions go directly to buying shoes, coats, hoodies, and jeans for needy children in Logan County and are 100% tax deductible.
Donations can be mailed to the Russellville Rotary Foundation, PO Box 1183, Russellville, KY 42276.
